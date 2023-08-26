The inclusion of Jack Sparkes on the left wing has been warmly welcomed, with the summer arrival making a big impression following his free transfer move from Exeter. Indeed, his forward play and crossing ability has made him stand out in the early parts of this season.

Yet, while Sparkes gets the nod to start his first league game for the Blues, Mousinho has found no room for Alex Robertson in his latest starting XI.

And that hasn’t gone down well with some, with the Manchester City loanee largely impressing in the games he’s featured to date.

He’s been replaced by fellow loanee Abu Kamara, who looks set to play the No10 role at the Lamex Stadium.

Here’s what fans have been saying as kick-off (3pm) approaches.

@gemmaraggett: Great to see Kamara and Sparkes starting.

@JamesLewis1208: Put our best CM and only forward thinker on the bench be prepared for lots of sideways passing

Jack Sparkes has been handed a start against Stevenage today

@Smudger82453064: Robertson on the bench. I’m scratching my head with that one. The only player that makes things happen and he is dropped. Unless he has got a injury, the decision is a poor one.

@Jamesr02_: Yeah sparkes on the wing is something else, like this.

@jackcummins_9: Sparkes finally starts thank you.

@vickylamb_: Glad to see Sparkes starting but gutted for Robertson feel he has a goal coming! #Pompey

@FRATTON1898: Sparkes and Kamara…….do the business!