Ronan Curtis has got his ‘energy and swagger’ back.

That’s the verdict of Kenny Jackett, who’s been impressed with the winger since being restored to Pompey’s starting XI.

Curtis enjoyed a fine maiden campaign at Fratton Park last season, scoring 12 goals in 51 appearances after arriving from Derry City in June 2018.

The Republic of Ireland international began this term out of sorts, however, which resulted in him being omitted from the Blues’ line-up for four League One games.

But since coming back into the team at Bristol Rovers, where he marked his return with a goal in the 2-2 draw, Curtis has proved a potent attacking threat.

He’s caught the eye in all three appearances against the Gas, Oxford and the 4-1 victory over Southend on Tuesday night.

Ronan Curtis celebrates his goal at Bristol Rovers. Picture: Graham Hunt

Jackett revealed Pompey have been working on Curtis varying up his game on the left flank during his spell out of the side.

And it has paid dividends as the 23-year-old hurtles towards his form of last term when he did so much damage for Pompey in League One.

Blues boss Jackett said: ‘He does look like he’s getting back to his best.

‘There are some left-footed crosses, which has given him some variety, and I’m pleased to say his old energy and swagger about him.

‘I think Ronan can mix his game up in terms of always coming inside and shooting on his right foot.

‘People know he is a threat there and quite often teams have been doubling and tripling up against him.

‘But he is capable of going both ways and waiting for Lee Brown on the overlap and lay him in or playing off his front men and following the ball.

‘There is some variety to his game and that is something we have worked on. Ronan has the tools to do it.’

Jackett feels Curtis' time on the sidelines helped him recharge his batteries and regain his focus.

Now the south London-born ace has been challenged to continue his encouraging levels of performances and help Pompey keep climbing the table.

Jackett added: ‘I think it never does anyone any harm to have a little game of two out of the team, watch the side and then go again with some refreshed energy.

‘For Ronan, he scored a good header at Bristol Rovers and has been playing well.

‘Now he has to keep building on that and hopefully can keep his confidence high.’