With just more than a month remaining until the window shuts, there’s sure to be plenty of activity still to happen as Danny Cowley continues his overhaul.

EFL clubs have until August 31 to complete remaining business.

We know that Cowley still wants several more additions, but is prepared to be patient for the right sort of players to come available.

Yet the head coach could also see some of his current squad depart – either to free up funds or to go and play regularly on loan.

Here’s a look at some of the potential incomings and outgoings we could see at Fratton Park.

1. Ronan Curtis -- potential outgoing The winger hasn't denied he'd like to leave for the Championship this summer after three years at Pompey. Cardiff and Blackburn have both been linked. Photo: Jason Brown

2. Josh Sims - potential incoming The winger remains a free agent after his release from Southampton at the end of last season. Sims recorded six goals and nine assists on loan at Doncaster last season, particularly impressing before he suffered a bad hamstring injury in December. Photo: Getty

3. Michael Jacobs - potential outgoing The ex-Wigan man has admitted he held talks with Ipswich earlier this summer. Those talks have stalled somewhat but the winger is still on Paul Cook's wanted list. Yet the 29-year-old insists he wants to remain at Fratton Park – as long as Danny Cowley wishes to keep him. Photo: Joe Pepler

4. Harvey White - potential incoming Danny Cowley admitted he held talks with Tottenham towards the end of last season about the midfielder potentially returning on loan. White scored once in 22 games at PO4 last season but has been around Spurs' first team during pre-season. Photo: Joe Pepler