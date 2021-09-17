The problem Portsmouth boss is now facing because of former Norwich City and Swindon Town midfielder

The Pompey boss told how the summer arrival is now pushing hard to break into his side’s stacked midfield department.

Thompson made his first competitive appearance in the 5-3 Papa John’s Trophy defeat to AFC Wimbledon last week.

The former Norwich man impressed with his showing at Plough Lane, but was an unused substitute in the loss at MK Dons last weekend.

Cowley is building the 26-year-old up steadily, as he works to a tailored programme to avoid a recurrence of the injuries which have blighted his career.

But Thompson is now pressing for a place ahead of his team-mates in the middle of the park.

Cowley said: ‘I think Louis is going to give me a real headache.

Louis Thompson

‘He got stronger and stronger at Wimbledon.

‘He trains well every day and is a bright boy.

‘He’s great in and around the group and technically very good. He’s a really good player.’

Thompson finds Joe Morrell, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Shaun Williams all in front of him in the midfield pecking order at present.

Cowley has assembled some powerful options in that department, with all of those players having plenty of Championship experience under their belts.

Now with Thompson showing his quality and building momentum, that headache is only worsening.

Cowley added: ‘We’ve got real competition for places in that area.

‘You spend all summer trying to bring the squad together, knowing that when you do it will ultimately give you selection dilemmas, headaches and sleepless nights. That’s the nature of it.’

