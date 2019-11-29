Oli Hawkins still believes he can be a striking hit for Pompey.

Despite Kenny Jackett converting the hitman into a centre-back this season, he still wants to be regarded as a centre-forward.

All of Hawkins’ five appearances during his injury-hampered season have been in defence.

And he's caught the eye in the makeshift role alongside Christian Burgess and is relishing regular action.

Having led the line for the Blues while they set the pace in League One before the turn of the year last term, it’s understandable why Hawkins still has aspirations of a return to the attack.

And the Fratton faithful have been debating which position they feel the ex-Dagenham and Redbridge man is best in.

Oli Hawkins. Picture: Joe Pepler

Here’s what they had to say on Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News...

Wayne Cooper

Oli always gives 100% at CB or striker last season he was one of the reason that front 4 scored so many goals shame he got injured after Christmas when we faltered.He has played well at CB in games he has started and even made League 1 team of day would like to see him play few games with Whatmough when he returns next couple of weeks this could turn out to be fab partnership for us.

Dan Walsh

To be fair, we're very lucky to have a player who can fit into two key roles, and do a solid job in either.

Spencer Calvert

I think he can become a very accomplished CB and get some goals from corners and free kicks

Connor Gilchrist

His a great cb and a decent striker but he holds the ball up and that's what makes me think he deserves to be involved in the starting 11 a young and smaller Peter crouch if u think of it

Geoff Burnett

Just keep getting in the team and I'm sure eventually you'll be played where you are supposed to be

Ian Sands

I suspect we did not realise what a good job he did at knitting the front 4 together last season... until he was not there to do it.

Peter Walsh

Physically, I think he's better suited to the defensive role - though he needs to learn a lot more yet about playing there. Regardless of where he plays, he always gives 100%...and that's what matters a lot to Pompey fans.