Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest will compete for a place in the Premier League – whereas teams are preparing for life in the second tier next term.
But which strikers have been let go from the division below the Premier League so far?
Here are the attackers League One clubs – including Pompey – could sign for free this summer.
1. Izzy Brown - Preston
A player looking for a fresh start is 25-year-old Izzy Brown. The former Chelsea man failed to make an appearance for Preston last year, and is still searching for the right club to help fulfil his once huge potential. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images
Photo: George Wood
2. Lys Mousset - Sheffield United
The Blades forked out a reported £10m for the Frenchman’s services in 2019, but will lose him for free this pre-season. It won’t be surprising to see the attacker looking higher-up the pyramid than the third tier, but he may be tempted to fire a club back to the Championship. The 26-year-old has endured a goalless loan spell at Serie A Salernitana following a run of no goals in six appearances. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images
Photo: George Wood
3. Freddie Ladapo - Rotherham
The Millers striker was still viewed as a valuable member of Paul Warne’s squad last season, despite his uncertain future. Now it’s been revealed he won’t be at the club next term after scoring 15 goals in 41 appearances last campaign. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images
Photo: George Wood
4. Charlie Austin - QPR
The experienced striker expressed disappointment following his release from the London club after scoring seven goals last season. Cardiff and Swansea have been recently linked with keeping him in the Championship – but could he be a good option for a League One side? Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images
Photo: Jacques Feeney