John Mousinho’s men currently sit four points above the relegation zone following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Derby County.

It was a vital point in the Blues quest for safety, with a defeat to the Rams leaving Pompey perilously close to the drop.

Yet it was Rob Atkinson who netted a late header to snatch an equaliser in what proved to be a crucial draw, with 21st-placed Cardiff losing at home to Stoke.

The bookies have Pompey at 12/1 to be relegated after the latest round of fixtures, which once again provided a fresh twist in the fight for survival.

The Blues make the trip to Norwich City on Good Friday, before contests against Watford and Sheffield Wednesday follow. Hull City visit Fratton Park on the final day, which could still have a significant impact on the relegation picture.

We’ve taken a look at the fixture list for every side from 15th and below to determine the difficulty of their run-in compared to Pompey.

We’ve calculated the average opposition position to work out which of the Blues relegation rivals have the hardest end to the season.

1 . Who has the hardest run-in? From left: John Mousinho, Miron Muslic, John Eustace, Omer Riza. | National World/Getty Images. Photo Sales

2 . 15th: QPR Preston North End (A - April 18th); Swansea City (H - April 21st); Burnley (A - April 26th); Sunderland (H - May 3rd). Average opposition position: 9th. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 16th: Preston North End QPR (H - April 18th); Hull City (A - April 21st); Plymouth Argyle (H - April 26th); Bristol City (A - May 3). Average opposition position: 17th. | Getty Images Photo Sales