The remaining League One free agents Portsmouth, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich could target

Danny Cowley’s summer recruitment drive is nowhere near done.

By Will Rooney
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 3:05 pm

Pompey still require more additions as they prepare for their latest League One promotion charge.

The Blues boss has cast his eye over plenty of triallists throughout pre-season, with Sean Goss one of the latest to arrive.

The midfielder was released by third-tier rivals Shrewsbury at the end of last season.

Goss is a proven League One performer, scoring four goals in 54 games over the past two campaigns for the Shrews.

Indeed, there are several players who featured in Pompey’s division last term still without a club.

We take a look at who could fit the bill for the Blues...

1. Josh Sims

The winger spent last season on loan at Doncaster where he registered six goals and nine assists in 34 games before being released by Southampton this summer. Someone who is on Pompey's radar.

2. Connor Ogilvie

The 25-year-old established himself as one of the best left-backs in the division over the past couple of years. Ogilvie has turned down a new deal at Gillingham but continues to train with them and featured in a pre-season win at Colchester on Saturday.

3. Dan Crowley

The attacking-midfielder has always had a lofty reputation after personally being scouted at Arsene Wenger when Arsenal manager. Crowley spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull and played 22 times as Grant McCann's men claimed the League One title. He was released by Birmingham at the end of the campaign.

4. Sean Goss

Someone who is indeed on Pompey's radar and is currently on trial, featuring in friendly draws with Bristol City and Luton. The midfielder made 54 appearances for Shrewsbury over the past two seasons before his release.

