Ronan Curtis is happy to return to a right-sided role as he aims to fuel Pompey’s supply lines.

The Republic of Ireland international admitted his side need to be producing more goal threat from wide areas than they have so far this term.

Curtis resumed his usual left-sided position last week after being utilised on the other flank in the League One opener at Shrewsbury.

After receiving criticism for their lack of crossing quality at New Meadow, there’s been a marked step in the right direction in wins over Birmingham and Tranmere.

Curtis appears to favour operating down the left where he can cut in, but promised he has no issue with working down the opposite side.

After an assist in the Carabao Cup win against Birmingham, the 23-year-old wants to see more threat from wide areas, too.

Pompey's Ronan Curtis. Picture: Joe Pepler

Curtis said: ‘I didn’t really play down the right last year, Jamal was on the right all the time.

‘So I’m getting used to playing on the right and hopefully it’s something I can get used to.

‘I don’t mind where I play. As long as I’m playing then I’m happy. I enjoy it wherever I play as long as I play.

‘We need to get more crosses in from wide areas anyway.

‘We crossed the ball well last week (after Shrewsbury). There was good deliveries from the right to left and it was the same against Tranmere.

‘It’s something we need to work on more. We need to get more players in the box and get more crosses in.’

Curtis now feels firmly established in English football after an impressive breakthrough campaign at Fratton Park which returned 12 Pompey goals and a steady flow of assists.

It was a step up in level after plying his trade in the League of Ireland for Derry, but one the winger more than took his stride.

It proved a disappointing finale, however, as the Blues ran out of steam and fell in the play-offs to Sunderland, who they visit this weekend.

The ambition for Curtis is clear this time around, with the stated ambition to top the 88 points achieved last term and gain promotion.

And the man who's now settled on the south coast feels well equipped now to help that bid.

Curtis added: ‘I’m settled here now and have had a year to get used to things We know we want to do this season now.

‘It was a bit of a sucker-punch last year when we couldn’t get the goal in the second leg of the play-offs. We know we want to do though and that’s go far in the cups and go up as well.’