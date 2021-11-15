But what happened to those who were being touted for a move to Fratton Park under Danny Cowley?
And what are the chances of a deal being resurrected in January, with the Pompey boss in the market for central defensive reinforcements.
We’ve looked at those who were touted for moves to PO4 in the last window, how they’ve fared and whether a return move is remotely in the offing.
1. Could Pompey revisit a move for one of the defenders they were linked with last summer?
2. George Edmundson
Danny Cowley spent a lot of time and energy in his efforts to bring Edmundson to Fratton Park from Rangers.
But ultimately Pompey were ‘blown out of the water’ when Ipswich accelerated their interest and landed the 24-year-old on a four-year deal for a fee believed to be in the region of £1m.
Edmundson has gone on to show why Cowley was so keen to bring in him, playing a central role in Ipswich’s upturn in fortunes which has seen two defeats in 14 in all competitions and a charge up the table.
3. Akin Odimayo
Triallist came in and Danny Cowley had a good look at before opting not to give him a deal.
Odimayo returned to Swindon and has once again been a regular this term, after their relegation to League Two.
The likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County were also credited with interest, but the 21-year signed a new one-year deal and has made 16 appearances for the Robins this term, largely in the middle of defence. A January move from interest parties could prove hard for Swindon to resist.
4. Jack Tucker
Powerful young defender was interesting Cowley, but it never developed into a bid.
Tucker has remained with Gillingham this season, making 18 appearances as a centre-back.
The likes of Charlton Athletic were also said to be interested, with the 21-year-old’s existing deal up next summer could there be movement in January?
