2. George Edmundson

Danny Cowley spent a lot of time and energy in his efforts to bring Edmundson to Fratton Park from Rangers. But ultimately Pompey were ‘blown out of the water’ when Ipswich accelerated their interest and landed the 24-year-old on a four-year deal for a fee believed to be in the region of £1m. Edmundson has gone on to show why Cowley was so keen to bring in him, playing a central role in Ipswich’s upturn in fortunes which has seen two defeats in 14 in all competitions and a charge up the table.

Photo: Graham Hunt