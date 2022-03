Danny Cowley’s men were victorious on the road on Tuesday night as they sealed a 3-1 triumph at Crewe.

Having picked up 19 points out of a possible 21, the Blues are now just five points off the top six.

With the season's end beckoning, we take a look at each of the top 10’s fixtures and work out who has the easiest run-in based on the average league position of the teams they face.

Here’s what we found.

1. Plymouth Argyle Average position of teams to face in final games: 8th Photo: The News Photo Sales

2. Ipswich Average position of teams to face in final games: 10th Photo: The News Photo Sales

3. Pompey Average position of teams to face in final games: 11th Photo: The News Photo Sales

4. Rotherham United Average position of teams to face in final games: 12th Photo: The News Photo Sales