Pompey writer Jordan Cross delivers the final verdict on Saturday’s 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon

Raggett Rolls Royce

It’s fair to say some Pompey fans appear to have made their mind up over Sean Raggett.

But they may well have to reappraise their assessments of the defender if he continues his current form.

Raggett was deserving of man-of-the-match plaudits against AFC Wimbledon after showcasing qualities many thought he didn’t possess.

The 27-year-old said in pre-season he feels he has reasonable passing capabilities - and that was seen as his slide-rule pass to Andy Cannon got the midfielder going in the build-up to Marcus Harness’ opener.

His display sparked a Twitter outpouring with comparisons with everyone from Lothar Matthaus, Sergio Ramos, Franz Beckenbauer and Bobby Moore.

They may have been slightly tongue-in-cheek but the raw stats now show that in the 22 games Raggett has played Pompey have won 14, drawn five and lost three of those encounters.

Those are numbers to be taken seriously.

Dominance into Goals

Pompey’s first-half performance against AFC Wimbledon was as dominant as any seen this season.

But the fact Kenny Jackett’s side could turn their superiority into just a one-goal lead was always a concern. And that sentiment was justified as Joe Pigott levelled for the visitors 17 minutes after the restart, completely against the run of play.

Pompey found a way to get themselves over the line, but their inability to turn territory and possession into a greater tangible reward was acknowledged as a black mark on the performance by their manager afterwards.

For long periods of the season, the Blues haven’t looked strong enough defensively to be able to see out narrow advantages.

If that trait is to continue, that will put more focus on converting dominant periods of games into goals as the season gathers pace.

There For The Taking

Goal difference is keeping Pompey out of the play-offs places and six points separates them from new League One leaders Rotherham.

That’s as their largely impressive form continues into an unbeaten start to 2020 after four fixtures.

Casting an eye over the division at present does underline what an open race for the Championship it looks set to be.

Just three points cover the eight teams from Oxford United in fifth down to Bristol Rovers in 12th.

In other words, promotion is there for the taking for the side who can put a consistent run together over the run-in.