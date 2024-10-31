It appears Pompey’s social media team have scored a frightening own goal with their latest communication to the Fratton faithful.

That’s after they got into the Halloween spirit by passing on their best wishes to those likely to partake in a bit of trick or treating or light-hearted ghoulish shenanigans when darkness falls this evening.

Indeed, many quick-witted followers used the opportunity to remind the Championship’s bottom-placed side of the many horrors they’ve had to put up with already this season and the scary nature of Pompey’s slide towards a relegation battle.

After spotting the post on X, formerly Twitter, @FRATTON1898 joked: ‘The only scary thing right now is the prospect of falling through the Championship trap door into the league below’. @MPolnareffHDFR replied: ‘Just looked at the league table and got the fright of my life’, while @SirAndyMuss commented: ‘Its been Halloween every week this season’.

Carrying on the theme, @BurtSTig wrote back: ‘Being bottom of the table is scary enough thanks’. @judepickledplum responded by saying: ‘You've scared us all enough this season’. @LJ_PFC12 quipped: ‘Can’t tell what’s scarier - Halloween or having to watch Pompey again on Saturday’. Meanwhile, @oscar___b27 posted back: ‘Spookiest thing about it is our run of form’.

The responses, which will have spooked Pompey, weren’t confined to Twitter, though. The post also appeared on Instagram - and, as expected, the open goal was there for supporters to shoot on sight.

Thedani1993 wrote: ‘The horror is on the pitch since the beginning of the season’. Chuke90 commented: ‘Certainly a lot of dead people wandering the pitch at the moment’, while Scandals_UK replied: ‘You have certainly scared me this season’.

With Pompey enjoying just the one win so far this season on their Championship return, it’s little wonder fans fear the worst as the season progresses. None of their rivals are, erm, running scared’ with the form they’ve shown to date, while they’re currently a ghost of a side that lifted the League One title in style last season.

Hopefully, something brings them back to life, though. A win against Hull on Saturday would certainly do the trick and be a treat!