Due to the riches of the Premier League, those in the top-flight continually set new benchmarks year on year.

As a result, the price for new players inflates as clubs desperately try to keep their assets.

But what would each club in League One have paid in today’s market for their record signings?

Thanks to the estimated transfer values displayed by soccerbase.com and transfermarkt.com, alongside sbnation’s inflation calculator, we’ve run the numbers. – here’s what we found out.

Message From the Editor

You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.

1. Byron Harrison - AFC Wimbledon (24th) - £62k Signed: 2012-13 Transfer fee: £25k Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Jermaine McGlashan - Cheltenham Town (23rd) - £125k Signed: 12-13 Transfer fee: £50k Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Ollie Norburn - Shrewsbury (22nd) - £250k Signed: 18-19 Transfer fee: £170k Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Tony Battersby - Lincoln City (21st) - £300k Signed: 98-99 Transfer fee: £75k Picture:: Peter Norton /Allsport Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales