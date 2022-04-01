Due to the riches of the Premier League, those in the top-flight continually set new benchmarks year on year.
As a result, the price for new players inflates as clubs desperately try to keep their assets.
But what would each club in League One have paid in today’s market for their record signings?
Thanks to the estimated transfer values displayed by soccerbase.com and transfermarkt.com, alongside sbnation’s inflation calculator, we’ve run the numbers. – here’s what we found out.
