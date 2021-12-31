After his impressive pre-season goalscoring exploits, the 21-year-old couldn’t meet the inflated expectations as a novice to senior football.

And after playing only four minutes of league football since August, it’s expected he’ll return to Carrow Road in the coming days.

But Ahadme isn’t the only young Premier League loanee striker to struggle in the third tier this season.

MK Dons’ capture of Spurs’ Troy Parrott caught the eyes of many in the summer.

The Dons reportedly fended off interest from a number of clubs to secure his signature on a temporary deal.

However, the deal is yet to pay dividends with the club slipping out of the top-six in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old has scored four goals in 25 appearances in all competitions, and was sent off in the club’s recent EFL Trophy penalty success over Leyton Orient.

Troy Parrott joined MK Dons from Spurs on loan in the summer. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

A forward who has struggled in front of goal more frequently than Parrott is Lincoln’s Dan N’Lundulu.

The Southampton loanee has made 21 appearances this term, but has scored only once – in a 2-1 victory over Wigan in October.

Despite his barren spell in red and white, a decision on his future is still unclear at present.

Additionally, a name that Pompey will be familiar with is Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison.

His time under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink hasn’t been a complete nightmare, but he’s yet to set the world alight.

Jebbison has scored four league goals in 14 appearances, but hasn’t notched since Burton’s 2-0 victory over Doncaster in November.

The final player in this particular quartet is Sweden youth team striker, Joel Mumbongo.

After arriving at Accrington on loan from Burnley in the summer, the 22-year-old has struggled for game time under John Coleman.

When he has featured at the Crown Ground, he’s shown glimpses of his quality by netting twice in 10 league matches. His most recent goal came in a 3-2 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in November.