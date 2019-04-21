It’s a stat that doesn’t augur well for Pompey going into their clash against Coventry City tomorrow.

With four games remaining, Kenny Jackett’s men need everything to go in their favour if they’re to clinch automatic promotion from League One this season.

Coventry have never lost when Darren Drysdale has refereed their games. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

The battle for a top-two spot is still wide open, with the fourth-placed Blues just two points behind Barnsley with a game in hand.

Sunderland, in third, are level on 80 points with Pompey but have a better goal difference of three.

Given how tight the race for the Championship is, maximum points for the remainder of the campaign is what Jackett will be demanding.

The dramatic 2-1 victory at Burton on Good Friday ensured Pompey stretched their winning streak to six games.

They’ll firmly be targeting another three points against Coventry and will have the vociferous backing of the Fratton faithful.

However, the Sky Blues have a superb record when Darren Drysdale takes charge of their matches.

The Lincolnshire-based referee will be the man in the middle at PO4.

Drysdale has officiated Coventry 10 times during his 15 years in the Football League – and they’ve never lost.

The Ricoh Arena outfit have won seven of those games, drawing the other three.

In the past three seasons, Drysdale has refereed five of Coventry’s games.

In 2016-17, he was in control of their 1-0 victory over Walsall, sending off Saddlers defender Eoghan O'Connell.

The following campaign, Drysdale took charge of the Sky Blues twice.

The first was a 0-0 draw at Chesterfield, with Robbie Weir being dismissed for the hosts after receiving two yellow cards.

Then there was Mark Robins’ side’s League Two play-off semi-final second leg at Notts County.

The visitors delivered a 4-1 victory to book their spot at Wembley.

Drysdale again refereed Coventry against Plymouth in the opening month of this season.

The hosts earned a 1-0 win courtesy, with Amadou Bakayoko converting a penalty, while the Pilgrims’ Jamie Ness received his marching orders.

The other Sky Blues game the 48-year-old has officiated this term was their 1-1 Checkatrade Trophy draw against Forest Green in October.

Drysdale has yet to be in the middle of a Pompey fixture this term.

He only was in charge of one last season – the 3-1 loss at Northampton. Matt Clarke, Nathan Thompson and Jamal Lowe were all booked.

In truth, Coventry’s stats with Drysdale in charge is unlikely to bother Jackett in the slightest.

However, it may cause concern among some supporters.