Amid Pompey’s 16-year-olds and promising rookies, there was a senior head.

Richard Brindley – a free agent, without a footballing home, open to offers and up for grabs.

Yet the 26-year-old served as a triallist for the youthful Pompey XI’s trip to Aldershot on Tuesday evening.

By all accounts, his presence represented nothing more than a fitness favour, an opportunity for match fitness during his pursuit of a new club.

Certainly there is presently no suggestion the Blues are considering handing a permanent presence.

Still, for 76 minutes, Brindley player occupied Pompey’s right, initially out wide and then full-back.

He left the pitch with the game goalless – within four minutes the doors were flung open for a subsequent 4-0 defeat.

Brindley has largely a League One and League Two background, despite recent non-league experience.

Last season he made 33 starts for Bromley as they finished 12th in the National League.

He left at the campaign’s end, citing a desire to return to the Football League following a year’s absence.

Brindley's career had started at Norwich, where he was released in May 2012 without a first-team appearance.

He was snapped up by Chelmsford City, making his Conference South debut at Westleigh Park against the Hawks in August 2012.

The match finished 1-1, with Ollie Palmer netting a last-gasp leveller for the hosts, who were managed by Stuart Ritchie.

Then followed spells at Chesterfield and Rotherham, followed by loan periods at Scunthorpe, Oxford United and Colchester.

It would be at Colchester were he would become a League Two regular, making a further 68 appearances having joined on a two-year deal.

During the 2016-17 campaign, he lined-up at right-back against Pompey in August 2016 as Paul Cook’s side won 2-0, Gary Roberts bagging a double.

He did, however, miss the reverse fixture that season – a 4-0 hammering at the Colchester Community Stadium.

The following year saw service at Barnet, only to make 18 appearances as the Bees were relegated from the Football League.

Now he’s seeking a new club – and it remains to be seen if Pompey supporters will again see him in their colours.