The story of Portsmouth’s Checkatrade Trophy triumph in 20 pictures 

But if you are feeling nostalgic, Dave Taylor, founder of Losing My Sight, was at Wembley to capture all the action throughout the match. Here is the story of the final in 20 pictures.

1. Fratton Park faithful make trip to Wembley More than 40,000 fans made the trip up to Wembley from the South Coast on Sunday.

2. Pompey head out onto the pitch Pompey players head out onto the pitch before kick-off.

3. Excitement builds for kick-off Pompey fans cheer on the side before kick-off.

4. Play up Pompey Plenty Pompey flags waving in the crowd as excitement builds for the match.

