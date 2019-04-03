The story of Portsmouth’s Checkatrade Trophy triumph in 20 pictures
IT has been more than 48 hours since Portsmouth triumphed over Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy final.
But if you are feeling nostalgic, Dave Taylor, founder of Losing My Sight, was at Wembley to capture all the action throughout the match. Here is the story of the final in 20 pictures.
1. Fratton Park faithful make trip to Wembley
More than 40,000 fans made the trip up to Wembley from the South Coast on Sunday. Picture: Dave Taylor/ LMSMag
2. Pompey head out onto the pitch
Pompey players head out onto the pitch before kick-off. Picture: Dave Taylor/ LMSMag
3. Excitement builds for kick-off
Pompey fans cheer on the side before kick-off. Picture: Dave Taylor/ LMSMag
4. Play up Pompey
Plenty Pompey flags waving in the crowd as excitement builds for the match. Picture: Dave Taylor/ LMSMag
