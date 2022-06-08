Morgan Whittaker, Kion Etete, Timmy Abraham, Marc McNulty

The strikers Portsmouth could move for after reported snub from long-term target - including Swansea City, Spurs, Nottingham Forest and former Reading aces

It’s potentially back to the drawing board for Pompey after they missed out on Kyle Wootton this summer, according to reports.

By Sam Cox
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 2:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 2:04 pm

The Sun’s Alan Nixon revealed on Tuesday the Notts County hitman is close to signing for League Two newboys Stockport.

It comes following Danny Cowley’s interest in the ex-Scunthorpe man, while the latter was believed to be keen on a move to Fratton Park.

With no contracted strikers at the club at present, the Blues head coach has earmarked four signings in the department this pre-season.

So who could Danny Cowley turn to after suffering a transfer blow?

Here are the strikers the Fratton outfit could move for, following the 25-year-old’s reported move to League Two.

1. Kyle Joseph - Swansea

Age: 20 Status: Linked with Pompey, 2021-22 appearances: 34, Goals: 4. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales

2. Kion Etete – Spurs

Age: 20 Status: Linked with Pompey, 2021-22 appearances: 36, Goals: 9. Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Photo: Steve Bardens

Photo Sales

3. Brandon Thomas-Asante – Salford

Age: 23 Status: Linked with Pompey, 2021-22 appearances: 43, Goals: 13. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

4. Morgan Whittaker - Swansea

Age: 21 Status: Linked with Pompey, 2021-22 appearances: 29, Goals: 8. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales
Swansea CityPortsmouthPompeyReadingNottingham Forest
Next Page
Page 1 of 4