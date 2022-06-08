The Sun’s Alan Nixon revealed on Tuesday the Notts County hitman is close to signing for League Two newboys Stockport.

It comes following Danny Cowley’s interest in the ex-Scunthorpe man, while the latter was believed to be keen on a move to Fratton Park.

With no contracted strikers at the club at present, the Blues head coach has earmarked four signings in the department this pre-season.

So who could Danny Cowley turn to after suffering a transfer blow?

Here are the strikers the Fratton outfit could move for, following the 25-year-old’s reported move to League Two.

1. Kyle Joseph - Swansea Age: 20 Status: Linked with Pompey, 2021-22 appearances: 34, Goals: 4. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

2. Kion Etete – Spurs Age: 20 Status: Linked with Pompey, 2021-22 appearances: 36, Goals: 9. Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales

3. Brandon Thomas-Asante – Salford Age: 23 Status: Linked with Pompey, 2021-22 appearances: 43, Goals: 13. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Morgan Whittaker - Swansea Age: 21 Status: Linked with Pompey, 2021-22 appearances: 29, Goals: 8. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales