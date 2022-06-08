The Sun’s Alan Nixon revealed on Tuesday the Notts County hitman is close to signing for League Two newboys Stockport.
It comes following Danny Cowley’s interest in the ex-Scunthorpe man, while the latter was believed to be keen on a move to Fratton Park.
With no contracted strikers at the club at present, the Blues head coach has earmarked four signings in the department this pre-season.
So who could Danny Cowley turn to after suffering a transfer blow?
Here are the strikers the Fratton outfit could move for, following the 25-year-old’s reported move to League Two.