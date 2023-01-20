But he is adamant John Mousinho represents the perfect fit for the club’s vision.

The defender has hung up his boots as an Oxford United player to take over from Danny Cowley as head coach, as previously revealed by The News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a left-field choice which shocked the Blues faithful and has been widely questioned by a fanbase desperate to escape an increasingly-demoralising League One stay.

Cullen, who personally endorsed Mousinho, insists he empathises with strong supporter scepticism ahead of the new boss’ debut against Exeter.

Yet he is comfortable the 36-year-old represents the perfect fit – unlike many other candidates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chief executive told The News: ‘I think the supporter reaction is entirely fair, people will have different opinions about different candidates.

‘There are loads of people discussed and speculated upon in the media, some of those we have spoken to, some of those we went to see, and everyone will have an opinion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Mousinho has been unveiled as Pompey's head coach. Picture: Sarah Standing (200123-4788)

‘I own the decision, it was my recommendation that we go with John, it is the one the board have endorsed having also spoken to John, and it’s entirely fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I fully appreciate this is someone they didn’t know, of course they are going to reserve judgement.

‘We could have chosen a safe option, someone that makes your life easy, but there’s no guarantee. There is no easy appointment when you make this decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You look at John’s leadership abilities, he has been captain at several clubs he has played at, he is a winner, has won back-to-back promotions, gone through different leagues.

New Pompey head coach John Mousinho, with sporting director Rich Hughes, left, and chief executive Andy Cullen. Picture: Sarah Standing (200123-4767)

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He knows the EFL really, really well, he knows the players and the landscape.

‘It is different because people weren’t expecting it, so I can understand why they have called it “left field”. I have been there before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘With Pete Winkelman at MK Dons, we took Russell Martin out of the dressing room and made him manager.

‘What he achieved at MK Dons was an identity – and we want John to deliver an identity which best suits Portsmouth Football Club, something the players are comfortable with, and then we can recruit within that identity.‘

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cullen has stressed the importance of any prospective head coach fitting into the present club structure, consisting of sporting director Rich Hughes.

And he is adamant that represented a crucial part of the interview process, which ensured other more experienced names were discounted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘John is also very, very comfortable working within a sporting director structure. Some people aren’t, but that’s important because that's what we are doing now.

‘I can’t keep backtracking and flip flopping, we are trying to develop this strategy and are moving in that direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘When I set out at the start of this process, we sat down and I said “Let’s look at the criteria first, rather than names, and then we can work out who we’re going to meet and who we can rule out.