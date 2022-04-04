The no-nonsense centre-back has gained the adulation of the Fratton faithful this campaign, due to his committed displays in the heart of the back line.

Indeed, he’s been a key figure for Danny Cowley, by starting every league game this term apart from one due to suspension.

This has seen him emerge as the favourite for The News/Sports Mail player of the season award.

But it’s ability in the opposition box which has him eyeing a prize among his fellow defenders.

The 28-year-old has scored a League One high of five goals – which sees him joint first among his colleagues across the division.

His first came in dramatic fashion as he fired home a last-gasp equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Plymouth in September.

He then endured a 25-game barren spell, before discovering a surprising goal scoring touch in attack.

Sean Raggett has scored five league goals this term. Picture: Robin Jones

Across six matches he netted four goals in February and early March, as the Blues embarked on another unbeaten league run.

Each of his strikes within the impressive quartet came in victories against Burton, Doncaster, Oxford and Accrington.

However, as his goals dried up so did the club’s as their play-off hopes diminished in draws against Ipswich and Wycombe and the defeat to Plymouth.

Alongside the ex-Lincoln man is MK Dons’ Harry Darling who has also amassed the same return in front of goal.

The 22-year-old has come of age for Liam Manning’s side this term by racking up 41 appearances in all competitions, as they eye promotion to the Championship.

Hot on their heels are Cheltenham’s Will Boyle who bagged an unlikely double in a 4-4 draw with Accrington yesterday, John Brayford (Burton), Luke McNally (Oxford United) Michael Nottingham (Accrington) and Ryan Tafazolli (Wycombe) – who are currently on four.

Although he has risen to prominence on the south coast, Raggett’s future still remains unclear.

However, the Fratton faithful will be keen to see him at both ends of the pitch in royal blue next term.

