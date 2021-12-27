The former Pompey chief-executive has revealed he now operates in an advisory position for wealthy Anglo-French businessman Joseph Oughourlian.

Oughourlian is owner of both French Ligue 1 side RC Lens and prestigious Colombian outfit Millonarios, through his company Amber Capital.

And he has called upon Storrie’s services over both financial matters and player recruitment at both clubs.

The 69-year-old left Pompey after eight years in which the club reached the Premier League, won the FA Cup and played in Europe.

He departed in 2010, however, citing personal abuse from supporters who blamed Storrie for the club’s demise.

The former CEO has now outlined how he still remains active in the game.

Former Pompey chief executive Peter Storrie

Speaking on the Football CFB podcast, Storrie said: ‘I’m still being kept reasonably busy through lockdown and everything else we’ve experienced.

‘I work for a Frenchman who owns two clubs. I’ve been doing that now for several years now.

‘I’m basically advising and consulting and look after and advise their finance side and also the buying and selling of players.

‘I put in a general report every month and go out to Colombia.

‘It’s a beautiful place Bogota and is set in the mountains, with lovely mountains all around the city.

‘It’s a lovely place to go, but obviously all football is on hold out there because the virus has taken hold.’

After leaving Pompey, Storrie went on to hold a position as executive vice-chairman with Australian A League outfit Central Coast Mariners, before taking on his new role.

He also acts as a representative to friend Harry Redknapp, who is now active in the media after moving away from football management, alongside his commitments to Oughourlian.

Storrie added: ‘It’s been something different to learn about South American football.

‘It’s very different to the UK and with France and RC Lens it’s very European and like the English league.

‘The Colombian league though is different. They are very passionate and volatile at times with supporters.

‘But it’s a lovely club and very good football to watch.’

