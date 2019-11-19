He's been one of Pompey’s most consistent performances since his arrival.

In fact, it wouldn’t be hyperbole to say Craig MacGillivray has been one of the Blues’ best players after joining on a free transfer from Shrewsbury in June 2018.

Having made just 20 Football League appearances in total at both Walsall and the Shrews, the keeper has never shown any signs of inexperience on the south coast.

From his debut in a 1-0 victory over Luton last term, MacGillivray’s been a firm favourite among the Fratton faithful.

If it wasn’t for the majestic displays of Matt Clarke during the failed League One promotion bid, there’s every chance the Scot would have swept more than one supporters’ club end-of-season awards.

So it might come as a major shock that this season MacGillivray is ranking among the lower echelons of League One stoppers – according to whoscored.com anyway.

Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray and Bolton counterpart Remi Matthews. Picture: Joe Pepler

Despite earning a breakthrough into the Scotland set-up this campaign and being away with the Tartan Army for their most recent Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan, the stats-based website has him down as the 21st best keeper in the third tier (must have played five games or more).

The 26-year-old averages a match rating of 6.4 from 13 appearances, having recorded three clean sheets.

Sitting at the top of list is Doncaster’s Timothy Dieng (7.13), Rotherham’s Daniel Iversen (7) is second and Burton's Kieran O’Hara (6.93) makes up the top three.

MacGillivray’s figure is hardly through any of his own mistakes, however, as he’s scarcely made one.

One contributing factor could be his faultless own goal which earned Bristol Rovers a last-gasp 2-2 draw last month, with Ross McCrorie’s attempted clearance hitting the bar and then ricocheting off the ex-Harrogate ace's back to cross the line.

Then there’s been the late goals in general Jackett’s troops have conceded, as well as their Achilles heel that's been set-pieces.

Nevertheless, MacGillivray is currently one of Pompey’s most valuable commodities after penning a contract extension in January until the summer of 2021.

And it's a stat fans from these part won't likely be in agreement with.