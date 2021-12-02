The surprising record which sees Portsmouth leave likes of Sunderland, Wigan, Charlton and Sheffield Wednesday in shade

After two shutouts on the spin, Danny Cowley’s men have kept nine clean sheets this season - one less than league leaders Rotherham.

Pompey flew out of the blocks at the start of the campaign, winning their first three and keeping clean sheets in their first four.

However, the Fratton faithful would fail to see a clean sheet in the league until the 4-0 thumping of Sunderland at Fratton Park on October 2 – spanning six games and as many weeks.

Following the loss to Wigan, Cowley’s men would face a torrid time to say the least, as the Blues plummeted towards the relegation zone.

Trying to find answers, the Blues boss moved to to a back three, but without Clark Robertson and Paul Downing his side continued to leak goals.

Cowley was left searching for answers as his side shipped eight goals in two games, losing heavily to Rotherham and Ipswich – and pushing up their goals against column by eight.

Gavin Bazunu has kept seven of Pompey's nine League One clean sheets this season. (Photo by: Jason Brown)

However, the recent resurgence has seen Pompey only concede twice since the 2-2 draw away to Accrington on October 23.

The upturn in form has also seen Cowley’s men keep four clean sheets in their last six League One outings.

The Blues only sit behind Rotherham in keeping the most number of clean sheets, with the league leaders keeping out the opposition in 10 of their 19 League One outings.

It’s been far from plain sailing over recent weeks though, as the Blues have had to contend with injuries and suspensions - most notably against Gillingham with Cowley having no specialist centre-backs available for selection.

Even so, stand-in centre-back Connor Ogilvie has shone alongside Sean Raggett and the pair have formed a formidable partnership at the back.

