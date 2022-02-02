Josh Magennis, Tyler Walker, Connor Wickham and Patrick Roberts were four of the top 20 transfers completed in January.

The top January signings made by Portsmouth, Sunderland, Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers & Co in transfer window

There were big names on the move during the January window as clubs sought the men to make a difference in promotion and relegation battles.

During the month there were 106 transfers across League One with the likes of Premier League legend Jermain Defoe and Connor Wickham dropping to the third tier.

Pompey were busy in the window completing the signings of Denver Hume, Tyler Walker, Hayden Carter,Ollie Webber and Aiden O’Brien as Danny Cowley looked to strengthen his side.

Now the dust has settled, we take a look at the top 22 signings made by League One clubs last month.

1. Adam Clayton

Free Agent - Doncaster Rovers (Free)

Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

2. Georgie Kelly

Bohemians - Rotherham United (Free)

Photo: Getty Images

3. Scott Fraser

Charlton Athletic - Ipswich Town (Undisclosed)

Photo: Andrew Redington

4. Tariq Uwakwe

Chelsea - Crewe Alexandra (Loan)

Photo: Alex Pantling

