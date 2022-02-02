During the month there were 106 transfers across League One with the likes of Premier League legend Jermain Defoe and Connor Wickham dropping to the third tier.
Pompey were busy in the window completing the signings of Denver Hume, Tyler Walker, Hayden Carter,Ollie Webber and Aiden O’Brien as Danny Cowley looked to strengthen his side.
Now the dust has settled, we take a look at the top 22 signings made by League One clubs last month.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
