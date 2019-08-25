Have your say

Pompey weren’t in action yesterday – but that won’t have stopped the debate raging among the Fratton faithful.

Whether it’s at Victorious Festival, at non-league games or just soaking up the Bank Holiday sun, fans would have – and will continue – to chew the fat over all things Fratton Park.

After Tuesday’s 3-3 draw with Coventry, there is a range of topics that’ll be discussed over the weekend by supporters.

Here are the five main points that’ll likely feature…

1. Is Kenny Jackett the right man in charge?

Despite having the best managerial record in the division, there are some who doubt the boss’ position.

As Jordan Cross wrote earlier this week, the reaction from those who already held that viewpoint’s position hardened after the dismal draw with Coventry.

Although Kenny Jackett romped the division with Wolves and got Millwall into the Championship earlier in his career, some sections of supporters still feel he’s not suitable as manager.

Yet plenty are also firmly behind the Pompey chief, while he has the full support of owner Michael Eisner.

In his two seasons at the Fratton Park helm, the Blues have made improvements.

Despite little time to plan after replacing Paul Cook in June 2017, Jackett still almost steered Pompey into the play-offs as they finished eighth.

The 56-year-old built on that last term, guiding the Blues to fourth and a play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland, as well as Checkatrade Trophy glory.

Let's not forget Cook himself had his own doubters during his two years in charge and also endured some woeful PO4 experiences.

Yet all that was forgotten at Notts County and after the 6-1 triumph over Cheltenham which earned Pompey the League Two crown.

2. Do Pompey need any more signings?

Transfers, transfers, transfers.

While the window remains open, recruitment will remain a hot topic of conversation.

Although eight new faces have arrived, including big-money buys John Marquis and Marcus Harness, there’ll still be a few fans who reckon there are areas that need strengthening.

Kenny Jackett has left the door ajar to bolster his squad, but is working on a one in, one out policy.

Herbie Kane is being monitored, although hopes of landing the Liverpool midfielder are fading.

3. Should James Meredith be offered a contract?

It emerged on Friday there was a new face at Pompey's Roko training ground.

James Meredith has been put through his paces by the Blues after departing Millwall last month.

The left-back’s presence would suggest Lee Brown’s set for a spell on the treatment table, after limping off with an Achilles injury against Coventry.

If the former Bristol Rovers man is sidelined for a prolonged period, it'd leave Brandon Haunstrup as Pompey’s only senior option.

With Kenny Jackett wanting two players for every position, he’d need another candidate to compete for the left-back berth.

Yet it could be argued by some that the wages Meredith would earn could be best used elsewhere.



4. Will anyone leave before the window closes?

While incoming are always debated, outgoing don’t follow far behind.

Pompey won’t recruit unless they know they have a new face coming through the door.

Those expected to depart this summer – Matt Clarke, Jamal Lowe and Louis Dennis – have already done so.

The Blues are open to Bryn Morris departing if they receive the right offer after a frustrating six months at Fratton Park.

Goalkeeper Luke McGee could also move on if the right club comes in for him.

5. What’s the Blues’ best team?

Kenny Jackett has admitted he’s still searching for his best centre-back pairing after the draw with Coventry.

However, there’s a case that the manager is also trying to nail down favoured starting line-up at this formative stage of the campaign.

Right-back has been an early problem, with Anton Walkes struggling for form, Ross McCrorie operating as a makeshift defender on Tuesday and James Bolton still out injured.

For the number 10 position, Andy Cannon displayed plenty of verve and pep in clashes with Tranmere and Sunderland.

However, it was Gareth Evans who operated in that role against Coventry and underlined his quality with a second-half goal.

There are the sections of supporters who feel Pompey should be playing two up front, given the goalscoring prowess of John Marquis and the tenacity of Ellis Harrison.

Then, of course, some fans are steadfast Brett Pitman should be in the team no matter what.