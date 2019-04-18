From analysing Barcelona’s clash with Manchester United to scrutinising Pompey training sessions, Stuart Pearce’s eyes are trusted.

Kenny Jackett continues to enlist assistance from his long-time friend as the Blues boss seeks to mastermind automatic promotion.

The former England international was in attendance at the Copnor Road training base on Wednesday to once again lend a helping hand.

The previous evening, Pearce had co-commentated on Barcelona’s Champions League quarter-final victory over the Red Devils for talkSPORT – albeit from a London studio.

His Pompey presence operates on an ad-hoc basis, appearing roughly every fortnight, providing another voice on the training pitch through involvement in sessions.

Crucially for Jackett, Pearce also represents an experienced pair of eyes to dissect a talented squad with aspirations of claiming League One’s second spot.

And Pompey’s manager trusts him impeccably.

Jackett said: ‘Stuart has been here for the couple of years I have, maybe coming in once every two weeks, depending on his work schedule.

‘In terms of training sessions and games, I like an opinion from the outside, somebody that is not here everyday and perhaps doesn’t know the players. His is an opinion I value and trust.

‘I think it’s important and something I wouldn’t hesitate to use.

‘He also takes part in sessions, it very much depends on what we want and what we need. He is active and sometimes I quite like a different voice, a different coach on certain days.

‘Stuart is also happy to stand and watch if we are doing something specific – and he is happy to do that.

‘He does certain parts and percentages of it (training), and I do quite like that when somebody comes in from the outside and does a coaching day. They aren’t the usual voice and usual opinion, not employed by the club and from the outside.’

Pearce’s sporadic appearances at Pompey’s training ground were initially ended after last season becoming assistant manager to David Moyes at West Ham in November 2017.

Having left West Ham in the summer, he increased his talkSPORT workload, but still helps out Jackett.

Jackett added: ‘Stuart wasn’t in Barcelona, he was in the studio.

‘He hasn’t seen as much of us this year, probably mainly games in the Checkatrade Trophy, fitting it around his own commitments.

‘He has a very good media career, as we all know, and done well in that area, so that obviously comes first.

‘Stuart comes in around that and it’s an opinion from the outside I value.’