Steve Seddon is ready to embrace the pressure of helping deliver promotion to Pompey

And the Blues’ first arrival of the January window is fully prepared to travel through some choppy waters to make Championship football a reality.

Seddon arrived from Birmingham on loan for the rest of the season on Thursday, with Kenny Jackett easing the lack of options at left-back as both Lee Brown and Brandon Haunstrup remain injured.

The 22-year-old has come through the ranks at a club with a strong fan base and last term sacrificed a play-off charge in League Two at Stevenage for a League One relegation dogfight with AFC Wimbledon.

The Dons were cut adrift at the bottom of the table - a position they stayed in until the middle of March before a run of one loss in 12 saw them charge to safety.

So, despite his relative youth, Seddon feels he already knows a thing or two about shouldering responsibility.

And that’s the high-energy talent is ready to bring that mentality to his stay at Fratton Park.

Seddon said: ‘There’s a lot of expectation at big clubs.

‘What comes with that is when it’s going good the fans are brilliant.

‘When it’s going bad the fans will let you know - and I’m not a player who sees a problem in that. That’s the way it should be.

‘When things go bad it’s not a problem as long as people take responsibility.

‘This is a club which is waiting to be promoted, for me, and with that comes a lot of expectation.

‘That’s the thing. My experience of staying up last season was Wimbledon was amazing. We built something special.

‘It’s all about moving forward together towards our aim.

‘I’m someone who has the end goal of helping Portsmouth as much as I can until the end of the season in whatever way I can.

‘I’m not coming out on loan to impress Birmingham.

‘I’m here to try my best and help Portsmouth as much as I can and help them.’

Seddon’s route to first-team football has become blocked this term at his parent club after Pep Clotet handed him a run of early-season games.

The Reading lad started three Championship fixtures with one outing off the bench, and featured in a young Birmingham side who were defeated 3-0 at Fratton Park in the Carabao Cup back in August.

A change in formation followed with Dane Kristian Pedersen preferred, leading to a lack of action for Seddon during a frustrating period.

Now the Pompey move is agreed his focus is on making up for lost time and achieving things at PO4 over the remainder of the season.

Seddon added: ‘At the start of the season I was getting appearances.

‘But then the gaffer changed formation and thought he had what he needed.

‘It’s a difficult one to take because you’re left asking “where does that leave me now?”.

‘But you get on with and for me it was then looking for the next place I can go to, hopefully help and hopefully play.

‘For me, it’s about putting yourself in a position where you can play as many games as possible.

‘To step out there every Saturday and help the team to win is what it’s all about.

‘It’s not about just coming in and having a nice time. For me, a nice time is when you’re involved in something special.’