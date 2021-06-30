That was the verdict of Sheffield United defender John Egan when speaking about the goalkeeper during Republic of Ireland duty earlier this month.

The 19-year-old is held in high regard, having joined the Premier League champions as a 16-year-old from Shamrock Rovers for a reported fee of £420,000 – a record for a non-professional in Eire – in 2018.

Although the Dale were relegated from League One, he made 32 appearances and earned a breakthrough into the Republic senior set-up during his time at Spotland.

In total, the teenager has been awarded four caps for his country to date.

What’s more, he started ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher – the established understudy to Alisson Becker at Liverpool – in both of Stephen Kenny’s side’s friendlies at the start of June.

Gavin Bazunu is closing on a loan move to Pompey. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Egan’s watched the progress of the likes of Manchester United's Dean Henderson and England's Aaron Ramsdale at Bramall Lane.

And the former Brentford man has tipped Bazunu to go on and achieve great things during his career.

‘Having trained with him now over the last week, you can really see how good he is,’ Egan said.

‘We've got really strong competition there and Gav, for someone so young, to play in that position, especially which is the most scrutinised position on a football pitch, is fantastic to see his composure and his ability.

‘He wouldn't be contracted to Man City if he didn't have ability.

‘He's a top young keeper, a top young talent and hopefully he can keep growing and keep improving. The sky's the limit for Gav really.’

Bazunu will challenge Alex Bass for the No1 keeper’s spot at Pompey