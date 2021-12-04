Both were once again absent from the line-up chosen by the head coach for the second-round game – despite a sickness bug in the squad.

That saw Cowley make four changes to the side that beat Gillingham in League One last time out, with Sean Raggett, Miguel Azeez, Michael Jacobs and Ellis Harrison all starting and Joe Morrell, George Hirst, Louis Thompson and Ronan Curtis missing out – although the latter is on the bench,

Yet the continued absence of Bass and Ahadme made many wonder exactly what both players need to do to get a game – especially in the Cup.

Bass has found himself regularly on the bench despite his heroics against Wycombe last month in Gavin Bazunu’s absence.

Meanwhile, Ahadme is struggling for game time after making an instant impression in pre-season, following his arrival on loan from Norwich.

That’s led some to believe he could head back to the Canaries in January.

Here’s some of the comments we’ve seen on Twitter...

Alex Bass is once again on the bench for Pompey against Harrogate

@MattPennyPFC: Why is Bass not playing honestly?

@DanLewis1999: Would have liked to have seen Bass get another game tbf though.

@BlueArmyAlex: Should’ve given Bass the game.

@pebsjr: Bass should be starting this game, the way he is being treated he will leave.

@SamWilliamsPFC: Poor Bass.

@PapaBoubaDave: Ahadme not getting a start today is surely confirmation that he's going back to Norwich in January.