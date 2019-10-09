Have your say

Pompey are through the second round of the EFL Trophy following last night’s 2-2 draw with Oxford United.

Kenny Jackett’s men claimed the bonus point on offer by winning the penalty shootout and ensured they finished top of Southern Group B with eight points.

It means the Blues are guaranteed a home draw in the last 32 of their defence of the silverware.

Pompey lifted the trophy for the first time in the club’s history last season when they beat Sunderland on penalties at Wembley.

The run to EFL Trophy glory gave the Fratton Park coffers a welcome boost.

And already this season, the Blues have received a windfall of £45,000 in prize money.

Each Football League club competing in the competition is given a £20,000 participation fee before a ball is kicked.

In the group stages, £10,000 is awarded per victory and £5,000 for a draw.

So far, Jackett’s troops defeated Crawley 1-0 and delivered a 3-1 success over Norwich under-21s, while they were held to a stalemate by Oxford at the Kassam Stadium.

Prize money then increases in the knockout stages as followed:

Round two: £20,000

Round three: £40,000

Quarter final: £50,000

Runner-up: £50,000

Winner: £100,000

All amounts are unchanged from last season.

Any game that is selected to be broadcast on Sky Sports is worth £20,000.