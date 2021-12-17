The Pompey boss was in attendance at the Vitality Stadium for the Premier League Cup clash between AFC Bournemouth’s development squad and West Brom under-23s.

And there will have been a few fledgling stars who caught the Pompey head coach’s eye.

By bagging a brace in the eventual 4-0 victory for the Cherries, Euan Pollock would have certainly grabbed Cowley’s attention.

The 19-year-old has already scored twice in the FA Youth cup this season, and added to his impressive tally against the young Baggies.

His first came just after half-time when he found space at the back post to tap into an empty net, before putting the game to bed by firing into the net on the cusp of full-time.

Joining Pollock on the score sheet was fellow striker Christian Saydee who netted Bournemouth’s second of the evening.

The forward made two appearances for the Cherries in the Championship at the start of the season and has since gained valuable first-team experience on loan at National League Weymouth.

Zeno Ibsen Rossi has made four Championship appearances this term. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Cowley’s January wish-list includes a striker and a central defender – and he would have been impressed by the hosts’ backline.

Zeno Ibsen Rossi continually marshalled the home defence consistently and made life difficult for the visiting attackers.

The 21-year-old was also rewarded for a magnificent performance by opening the scoring, when directing a header past a despairing Ronnie Hollingshead.

The former Kilmarnock loanee has made four league appearances this term.

Perhaps one individual who didn’t grasp the opportunity in front of the Blues chief was West Brom striker Mo Faal.

The 18-year-old has flourished in under-18s football and has scored once in four games for the under-23s.

But he couldn’t replicate that form in Dorset as he was replaced in the 63rd minute.

The former Lincoln boss is anticipating Pompey to be active in the transfer window as he looks to bolster the Blues’ promotion credentials.