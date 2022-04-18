Danny Cowley’s men were under relentless pressure throughtout the game but took the lead with Sean Raggett turning and hitting a volley in the six-yard box after 41 minutes.

The Fratton Park outfit thought they’d survived a late scare with the Shrimps having an 89th minute goal ruled out for offside.

However, the hosts spoiled the afternoon for the travelling Blue Army with Jonah Ayunga scoring a controversial stoppage time equaliser to share the points at the Mazuma Stadium.

Following the draw the Fratton faithful have been giving their verdict to this afternoon’s action on social media.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@Aaron25650310: Always next season sounds the same thing we always say.

@The_P0rts_Mouth: Can’t say they didn’t deserve it.

@MrBrianThorn: League One again next season.

@FUTCONCEPTS: Embarrassing result.

@HarvMarksy: Sums up our entire season that.

Frustrating but didn’t do enough to win that game anyway. Decent day out regardless.

One more away day to go.

@Liam07971659: Not worth getting too annoyed about really, nothing to play for and we go again next season I know I'll be there with my season ticket.

Up the blues.

@HazzaTWood96: A 1-1 away draw at Morecambe, Raggett's goal not enough for the three points, despite Bazunu's best efforts to get us the win.

Playoff aspirations definitely over now, though they were over a while ago to be honest.

@Mike50618589: Sadly we just don't have the quality to sit back and defend a 1-0 lead...until we do we need to keep trying.

We got what we deserved.

@Owen_PFC: There goes play-offs then, oh well. We go again next season PUP.

@1richiebarnes: This one is on the Cowley’s…stubbornness to think their system was dealing with the opposition for over an hour when it wasn’t and then they instructed the defence to sit deeper for the last 15 when there was no need to.