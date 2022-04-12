The second-half showing, in particular, was difficult to stomach, with the season in danger of petering out meaninglessly with five fixture remaining.

The Blues are swiftly back in action tonight (7.45pm), with the visit of promotion-chasing and newly-crowned Papa John’s Trophy winners Rotherham.

It will be the first time in 25 days that Cowley’s men will have lined-up on home soil – and he’s seeking a reaction from is players.

Speaking to The News, Cowley said: ‘There have been a lot of honest conversations since Saturday.

‘First and foremost we let each other down in the changing room and we let our supporters down.

‘It’s never nice when you have that feeling and it’s one we’ve had to live with for the last 72 hours, but the great thing about football is there’s an opportunity to respond – and that has come around quickly with the game tonight.’

‘We know we have to bring the performance and we know if we do bring the performance then the supporters will be with us.

‘We understand the challenge in front of us, but we’ve been good at home in recent times, so it’ll be great to get back to Fratton Park.

‘Ultimately, it’s more about us trying to put the wrongs from Saturday right and ensuring we get the energy and intensity, playing with the purpose that allows us to play at our best.’

Pompey are now 11th in League One, in danger of not even matching last term’s disappointing finish of eighth.

Cowley added: ‘We know what the Pompey supporters want, they want you to play with an energy and intensity, an aggression and with a purpose. They want you to fight and give your all.

‘If you can do those things then they will stay with you. If you don’t and come up short in any of those prerequisites, then they'll let you know.