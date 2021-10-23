'There's hope... encouraging signs' - how Portsmouth fans on Twitter reacted to 2-2 draw at Accrington
Pompey fans on Twitter were seeing the positives from Pompey’s 2-2 draw at Accrington today.
Despite throwing away a 1-0 half-time lead and seeing the Blues go three matches without a win as they sit 16th in the table, the Fratton faithful saw signs of improvement at the Wham Stadium – especially after Marcus Harness’ 86th-minute leveller.
Indeed, many supporters assumed yet another capitulation after Harry Pell (50 minutes) and then Matt Butcher (77) cancelled out Ronan Curtis’ 18th-minute opener.
Yet, Pompey showed the character which boss Danny Cowley has been demanding of his side in recent weeks, allowing Harness to secure a well-deserved point.
And with the Blues recording 19 shots during the game, it was enough for Pompey fans to think positively about what had just unfolded in Lancashire.
Here’s a selection of the views we spotted...
@davehowespfc: We put up a fight and that’s all what Pompey fans desired.
Will take that result all day long.
A decent performance and significant character shown to fight back after going 2-1 down.
@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: That was our best performance in weeks. I will settle for that, we were excellent. On to the next #pompey
@RyaaanGeez: Much better performance start taking our chances and we will stay up.
@RoryPeter7: I actually thought that was a okay performance.
Much better than recent weeks. Lots of creativity and looked alright at the back.
Definitely progress. There’s hope. #pompey
@CheeesyChips: Much better performance and a decent point on the road, need to follow it up by beating Bolton and Cheltenham now #pompey
@derergbgbwgrb: Take a point with current form but should’ve been more.
@PompeyDurham: So much better than recent performances, too many wasted chances but definitely encouraging signs there.
@robert89__: Should score more goals for sure but I'm happy with that.
@Real_Dan_Horton: A point away from home, it’s something.
@pompeypaul72: At least they didn’t concede more than them. Which is nice. #Pompey