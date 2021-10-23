Ronan Curtis opened the scoring for Pompey in the 2-2 draw. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Despite throwing away a 1-0 half-time lead and seeing the Blues go three matches without a win as they sit 16th in the table, the Fratton faithful saw signs of improvement at the Wham Stadium – especially after Marcus Harness’ 86th-minute leveller.

Indeed, many supporters assumed yet another capitulation after Harry Pell (50 minutes) and then Matt Butcher (77) cancelled out Ronan Curtis’ 18th-minute opener.

Yet, Pompey showed the character which boss Danny Cowley has been demanding of his side in recent weeks, allowing Harness to secure a well-deserved point.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with the Blues recording 19 shots during the game, it was enough for Pompey fans to think positively about what had just unfolded in Lancashire.

Here’s a selection of the views we spotted...

@davehowespfc: We put up a fight and that’s all what Pompey fans desired.

Will take that result all day long.

A decent performance and significant character shown to fight back after going 2-1 down.

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: That was our best performance in weeks. I will settle for that, we were excellent. On to the next #pompey

@RyaaanGeez: Much better performance start taking our chances and we will stay up.

@RoryPeter7: I actually thought that was a okay performance.

Much better than recent weeks. Lots of creativity and looked alright at the back.

Definitely progress. There’s hope. #pompey

@CheeesyChips: Much better performance and a decent point on the road, need to follow it up by beating Bolton and Cheltenham now #pompey

@derergbgbwgrb: Take a point with current form but should’ve been more.

@PompeyDurham: So much better than recent performances, too many wasted chances but definitely encouraging signs there.

@robert89__: Should score more goals for sure but I'm happy with that.

@Real_Dan_Horton: A point away from home, it’s something.