The former striker and Fratton Park boss believes the current manager is clearly frustrated by the number of players currently sidelined but is reluctant to go into any detail despite there being enough to suggest that ‘there’s something obviously going on’.

Pompey were without six first-team regulars for Saturday’s frustrating draw with Shrewsbury.

Joe Rafferty, Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery, Louis Thompson and Michael Jacobs were all ruled out through injury, while Reeco Hackett missed the Fratton Park fixture because of a sickness bug.

There’s no obvious indication when those currently out injured will be back, with fans growing increasingly concerned by Lowery and Rafferty’s prolonged absence.

Indeed, it’s since emerged that the latter now requires an operation on a groin injury picked up in training this week – just weeks after he went under the knife for a stomach muscle complaint.

Now Whittingham has offered his view on the matter – and he has every sympathy for Cowley.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

Speaking on BBC Solent after the Shrewsbury draw, the Blues legend said: ‘He (Danny) is being a team player at the moment, isn’t he.

‘He’s not letting us know what’s really going on.

‘There’s obviously frustration from his point of view that the injured players seem to be breaking down when it looks like they’re just about to come back in.

‘That’s something I think we can say with confidence.

‘There’s something obviously going on from that point of view that he doesn’t want to release out there for us all to know about, which I can understand.

‘But it must be incredibly frustrating for him, as it is for everybody at Fratton Park.

‘Those last four draws at home, four points from 12, you know, if you want to be in and around promotion and the automatics, you’ve got to do better than that with your home form.’

Pompey’s injury situation worsened against Shrewsbury, with Sean Raggett substituted in the second half with a back issue.