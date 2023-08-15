News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

‘These are special Tuesday nights - unrivalled’: Portsmouth boss’ tribute to fans as Fratton rocks in Exeter City win

Pompey boss John Mousinho has paid tribute to the unrelenting support which provided the soundtrack to Exeter victory.
By Jordan Cross
Published 15th Aug 2023, 23:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 23:21 BST

The Blues faithful ensured Fratton Park was at its bearpit best for the 1-0 win over the Grecians in front of a crowd of 17,952.

Supporters cheered their side off at the interval with the score goalless, before ramping the volume up after the break.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their patience was rewarded with Colby Bishop’s goal 20 minutes from time, to make it seven points out of nine in League One and 15 games unbeaten since the end of last term.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho paid tribute to the fans' role in Exeter City victory. Pic: Jason Brown.Pompey head coach John Mousinho paid tribute to the fans' role in Exeter City victory. Pic: Jason Brown.
Pompey head coach John Mousinho paid tribute to the fans' role in Exeter City victory. Pic: Jason Brown.
Most Popular

Mousinho thanked Pompey fans for their backing and feels they are responding to a front-footed approach delivered with intensity.

He said: ‘It seems like the atmosphere has really lifted from the end of last season.

‘I think that’s understandable given we weren’t playing attacking enough football.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘I thought they responded really well. We were on the front foot in the first half and kept recycling possession and had Exeter pinned in.

‘The only time we had a problem was when we had to defend a corner through a second and third phase.

‘The crowd responded to that and I told the players the crowd will respond.

‘I told the players you don’t have to be a 10 out of 10 every week and you don’t have to be 5-0 up at half-time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘It was 0-0 and they were really, really positive - they will lift you in the second half.

‘We have to try to score a few more at the Milton End, because the ball seems to get sucked in at the Fratton End all the time.

‘But these are special, special Tuesday nights at Fratton Park - I think unrivalled.’

Mousinho stressed it’s the kind of pressing game employed against Exeter which has to provide the platform for Pompey’s quality to shine this term.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: ‘What the fans want to see are passion and work-rate. Yes there has to be a bit of quality to go with that - it’s not all work hard and be rubbish at football.

‘But I know we have good footballers in there, who can really affect games.

‘Ultimately if we’re front footed, keep pinning sides in and crossing the ball to Colby - I think the fans will respond how they did.’

Related topics:John MousinhoFratton ParkSupportersPortsmouthBluesLeague One