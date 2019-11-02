'They played well... should have been three points': Portsmouth fans react to 1-1 draw with Oxford United at Fratton Park

Have your say

Fans have shared taken to social media to share their views after Pompey drew with League One rivals Oxford United.

The Blues took the lead in the 58th minute thanks to Gareth Evans second converted penalty in a week.

However Oxford hit back with a header from Matty Taylor in the 90th minute.

Here’s how fans have reacted to the result.

Zach Dixon: ‘Two things for certain in this life, death and Pompey conceding a late goal.’

Tom Mcilvaney: ‘They have played well today.’

Clive Darken: ‘Not good enough.’

Lee Hewgill: ‘Darn it so close as well, hey that's life tho guys.’

Jordan Horne: ‘Pompey you should have won that, can't believe you let the other side get a late goal to level. Anyway a draw and a point is better than nothing. Should have been 3 though.’

Dean: ‘Another 2 points dropped.’

Lee Cooke: ‘Like the Portsmouth of old this. Have played well today.’

Charlie Newing: ‘We played well, should have held it in the corner, I know we want to blame Jackett for everything but can’t see how that is on him.'

Sam Brown: ‘Feel for the players, worked really hard and played well.’

Jake Till: ‘We've played well this game. Certainly not Jackett’s fault.’

