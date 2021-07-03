Danny and Nicky Cowley oversee Pompey's return to training. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

And ex-Blues defender James Bolton also jokes he doubts the hard-working pair can find time to sleep, such is their tireless commitment.

Bolton has departed Fratton Park following a switch to Plymouth, yet waves farewell with nothing but admiration for the head coach he leaves behind.

Although the 26-year-old’s time under Danny Cowley spanned just a few months, it has left quite an impression on the newly-unveiled Pilgrim.

Having also spent 18 months under predecessor Kenny Jackett, Bolton is qualified to compare and contrast management approaches.

And he has applauded Cowley and brother Nicky’s ‘intense’ methods.

Bolton told The News: ‘It’s just completely different styles compared to Kenny.

‘I think the lads will take that onboard next season and get to grips with their style and mentality.

‘They are quite relentless and intense, they do absolutely everything they can, they give 100 per cent. They’re workaholics.

‘I don’t think they sleep, those two! They constantly try to improve and look at the game in different ways.

‘I don’t think anyone at Pompey will say a bad word, they do seem to be good people. They’re just very intense in their work, you can see they are relentless with it.

‘The Cowleys do have that attitude of squeezing everything they can out of it and I am sure they will bring success.

‘Certainly they are a bit more intense in what they do compared to Kenny, but that’s just different styles, it happens in football.

‘Obviously Kenny has been really successful wherever he’s been and, to be fair, he wasn’t far off it when I was there. There were fine margins trying to get over the line.

‘From what I can see, the Cowleys have brought in some good players, so if they can get a couple more in I don’t see why they can’t bring success.

‘They will be up there and thereabouts with it.’

Bolton was named in Cowley’s first Pompey starting XI, when the Blues beat Ipswich 2-1 in March.

However, he would line-up just once more during the final 12 matches of the campaign.

Bolton didn’t even make the bench for the season-ending defeat to Accrington at Fratton Park.

Yet he has observed enough to judge a playing style which contrasts with their Lincoln days.

He added: ‘As managers, they adapt themselves to the players they have.

‘At Lincoln they had Matt Rhead up front, so it would be a shame not to use him as a weapon. It meant they utilised him in full capacity.

‘They haven’t got that kind of player at Pompey, so that’s not the style they’ll go with.

‘Instead last season was about playing out from the back and trying to get the wingers into play, with good players in those positions at the club.’

