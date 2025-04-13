Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Guy Whittingham has made it absolutely clear Pompey must pick up points away from home if they want to stay in the Championship.

And the Fratton Park legend has insisted Saturday’s draw against Derby County was vital in their quest for safety.

The draw leaves the Blues four points above the bottom three heading into the final four games. Two of those upcoming fixtures are away from PO4 against Norwich and Sheffield Wednesday.

And although Mousinho’s troops play Watford and Hull at home, Whittingham is adamant his former side have to pick up points in their final two away contests to help in their relegation battle.

Speaking after the 2-2 draw with Derby, he told BBC Radio Solent: ‘We’ve got two away games and two home games. Your away games are Norwich and Sheffield Wednesday, who probably have nothing to play for, and your home games are Watford and Hull. Let’s hope by that last game of the season against Hull that we are safe and there’s not a lot riding on it.

‘So they’ve got two away games before the last home game of the season. The last three away games Pompey should have got something from them and they conceded late on. They’ve got to get something from those away, they’ve got to find a way of defending that goal in the last 10/15 minutes.

‘That’s the thing is that there is so much pressure on the home form, but they’ve played with that pressure because it’s been there all season. And they came back today with that 2-1 deficit.’

Rob Atkinson snatches a late point for Pompey against Derby

After Colby Bishop missed an early penalty, the contest was finely poised at 0-0 before Derby took the lead through Jerry Yates on 70 minutes. That would spark a crazy five minutes where Atkinson equalised for Pompey a minute later, before turning the ball into his own net as the Rams re-took the lead.

And the Bristol City loanee, who made his comeback to the side after nearly two months out with a calf injury, headed home to seal a hard-fought draw for the Blues.

Whittingham believes that point will be vital in their quest for safety, which crucially keeps Derby below Pompey in the table.

‘They worked hard for it. Derby made them work hard for it. They’ve picked themselves out of trouble since John Eustace has come in by just playing direct football. They’ve got the goals from it and obviously one being an own goal but the pressure they put on from set play and long throws. They deserved to be scoring the goals they are.

‘Obviously through their hard work, they’ve got themselves into a position where they can get out of trouble. Pompey on the other hand a few weeks ago after the Leeds game were out of trouble and 10 points above the relegation zone. Now they’re four points.

‘It is a point increase from before the game and they’ve just got to work those results. You’ve got to dig in like they did today. It was vital. You’re playing against a team who are in a relegation battle with you and are below you.

‘Keep them below you and that’s all you need to do. With teams in these positions, you're not going to see a spectacle of football that’s for sure. You're going to see players who are putting everything on the line to stay in the league.’