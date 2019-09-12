Pompey fans have been having their say after well-known fan John Westwood was refused entry to Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium for England’s clash with Kosovo on Tuesday night for wearing a Blues shirt.

Here’s a selection of the views that were shared with us via our facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News...

Les Claire Groves: This is more about who he is and who he supports than what he's wearing I would think. I'm sure there were other fans in their club shirts.

Kane Willis: Generally the Southampton supporters were in good humour with Pompey fans but how the city and stewards were towards Pompey fans going to watch England was a disgrace.

Rod Martin: Why would you wear a Pompey shirt to an England game anyway. I would of sent him away for the stupid hat

Jill Tagg: I presume anyone wearing any team colours other than England’s were refused entry. if not why not I wonder?

Westwood was hoping to watch England's Euro qualifier with Kosovo. Picture PA/Adam Davy

Paul Smith: Sorry but if reversed could imagine the same.

Terry Dearling: If it was the other way round Pompey fans wouldn’t be happy!! PUP

Zena Howard: I was at the match and there was loads of England supporters wearing different club shirts.

My son’s friend wore a Pompey one and got in. On another point they allowed loads of blatant Kosovo fans into the home seating which could have caused issues. I think this is singling one person out.

Adrian Gough: Why would you wear a club shirt to watch England? There’s no excuse for stupid.