This is how important former Norwich City and Swindon Town midfielder's become to Portsmouth's season

The Blues boss believes the midfielder has become a pivotal player to his side, as their resurgent form rekindles hopes of making the play-offs.

And Cowley feels the fact he will take the former Norwich midfielder off at what he feels is the earliest opportunity in games, only serves to prove how significant he is for his side.

Thompson has now started the past three games and seven of eight League One fixtures for Pompey.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s despite Cowley previously stating he has reservations about the 27-year-old playing consecutive games in close proximity to each other.

Of those matches, however, Thompson has completed 90 minutes on just two occasions - nip-and-tuck encounters with Oxford and Shrewsbury last month.

On the occasions where Cowley felt his team exerting control on games, however, the summer arrival has been taken off to avoid fatigue setting in.

Cowley said: ‘As soon as we get to a place in a game where we’re in the lead, and I think I can, I take him off.

Louis Thompson's become a key man for Pompey. Picture: Graham Hunt

‘I think he can gives a really nice balance because he gives us that physicality and power against the ball, which balances us off nicely.

‘He’s done well and we’ve all worked hard to get him to that place.

‘Louis, of course, has done more than anyone and made more sacrifices.

‘I think we’ve used him intelligently within games to back the games up and play the next one.’

Thompson has now played 28 times this season after previously being blighted by a string of injury issues.

That’s the most the former Swindon man has played since the 2015-16 season, with his former marking him out as one of the standout Pompey players this term.

Now the expectation is Thompson will be staying put next season, with the Blues holding an option to extend his current stay by another 12 months.

Cowley added: ‘What he is given has been exceptional.

‘There’s no doubt we’ve been good for each other.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron