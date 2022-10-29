The Blues were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Shrewsbury in front of their home fans.

Despite dominating proceedings, Danny Cowley’s men were held to their fourth successive stalemate at PO4 in League One.

Pompey were unable to test Salop goalkeeper Marko Marosi with any real threat other than Zak Swanson’s wonderful first half effort.

The stalemate mean’s Pompey extended their impressive form at Fratton Park to 19 games in all competitions, which has seen them undefeated on home soil since January 31.

Dale insists he isn’t concerned with their recent record at PO4 and is adamant their dominance will eventually pay off in games.

He told The News: ‘There’s a lot of positives to take, some of the football we played was really good.

‘We dominated large parts of the game, made them work a lot harder than we did and there was some really nice passing between the lines. It’s just frustrating not to get the win.

‘We come away from this disappointed because we thought we should’ve won but there’s a lot of positives.

‘I think the football we play and if we keep dominating games like we did today, then we’re going to win a lot more games than we will lose.

‘I wouldn’t say it’s a worry because if the performances weren’t there, if the chances weren’t coming and we weren’t dominating the game then I think you start worrying but the way we’re playing then those draws will become wins.’

Pompey were unable to break down the resilient Shrewsbury side with the visitors set-up to counter on the Blues’ mistakes.

Dale admits it’s tough to cut apart teams when they’re so compact but is convinced the solutions are coming.

He added: ‘It’s tough but we always get on the front foot here and this is our fortress.

’We always put the onus on us to control the game here and I think we do that really well.

‘It is tough to find solutions but I think we did find a lot of solutions, there were a lot of chances and a few crosses into the box.