Fans have been having their say on Kenny Jackett’s claim that Pompey can still enjoy automatic promotion this season.

The Blues boss told The News on Thursday that he retains belief his side can be in the top two come the end of the season.

That’s despite Pompey currently sitting 16th in the table with 13 points from 10 games played – and with the top two of Ipswich and Wycombe leading the way with 27 and 23 points respectively.

Jackett’s side are unbeaten in their past three league outings and have a game in hand on all but one team above in the standings, bar Burton.

But that’s not enough to allow fans to share the manager’s confidence, with the majority of those who have contacted The News via Facebook and portsmouth.co.uk believing Jackett is being overly optimistic.

Here’s a selection of the views shared with us...

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett Picture: Daniel Chesterton

Wayne Leonard Stamp: This is Pompey. Anything is possible and they say its not how you start it's how you finish. We have never had an easy ride, a few surprising wins and who knows, but at the moment the level of football doesn't back up what hes saying.

If anything this is the words of a desperate man trying to install some belief in the players and fans that have turned their back on him.

Pete Fletcher: The reality is, we are not good enough. The football is awful.

The team lack any kind of cohesion.

Pompey have failed to break down teams even when they have had players sent off.

Jacket tells us he doesn't know what his best combination is, BUT isn't that what the summer is for? Stop kidding yourself. We are average.

Mark Willoughby: Thing is Kenny, we haven't had a single game where I have been 100% confident we'll come away with 3 points.

This time last year it was Wimbledon?.. Smash them... Now its Wimbledon?.. Oh, might grind out a result.

Certainly doesn't feel like a promotion challenging team right now.

Damian Dicker: I still believe. Certainly got the players to do it. A good run of 3 or 4 wins and everybody’s confidence will come back.

And I know I’m in the minority but I still think we can do it with Kenny.

Robin Fisher: As much as I would like to think that was true the chances of us making the automatic promotion places are unlikely.

We could do it, of course, but for that to happen we will need our manager to be less negative in his approach to games.

Sean 'Crawf' Crawford: He’s right, as long as he’s sacked within the next 2 weeks to give the next man in charge chance to turn it round!

Vincent Richardson: Some of you guys want to sack every manager, we will never get anywhere with constantly changing managers, get real.

Richard Bussell: And the Championship the following year, and the Premier League the next. And then he woke up!

Will Alderson: He must be deluded, he will never get us into the championship only league 2.

Trevor Brown: Well said Kenny. Let’s be positive if we do good, if we don’t we go again next year.

Cath Absolom: Well the last time we overturned a 17-point deficit, to finally win the league title on the very last day of the season, was in our League 2 Championship winning season, back in 2017 under Paul Cook.

But apart from Evans & Burgess still being a very integral part of our squad, literally everything has changed, on the pitch & off it since then!

So it will be nothing short of a miracle if we do it again!

Adrian Gough: You really have to admire a man so deluded yet he still retains his sense of humour!

Andrew Norbury New: Then Kenny turned the playstayion off and went to bed.

Mike Kellagher: We play awful football, more likely to go down