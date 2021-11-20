This is the lengths former Tottenham Hotspur man is going to in bid to drive Portsmouth's season forward

Danny Cowley has told how the defender played with an injury to help his side to a crucial win at Wycombe last weekend.

Ogilvie was carrying a quad issue going into the clash at Adams Park, but shone in a physical war with the Chairboys as his side picked up a big three points.

In addition, the left-sided defender ended up with a bloodied face and dislodged tooth after a second-half clash with powerful Wycombe front man Sam Vokes.

Ogilvie is expected to continue against AFC Wimbledon despite those problems, with his presence in defence a catalyst for Pompey’s recent improvements at the back.

The 25-year-old’s return to the back line after a previous quad injury, has allowed Cowley to move away from the back three which was shipping goals frequently and return to a back four.

The outcome has been four clean sheets in five amid Pompey’s six-game unbeaten run.

A blood-stained Connor Ogilvie against Wycombe.

Cowley saluted Ogilvie’s immense efforts in circumstances which were even more trying than originally realised.

He said: ‘Connor’s done a really good job in difficult conditions.

‘He played with a dead leg last weekend.

‘He had a nasty haematoma on his left side.

‘He ended up with a nasty cut around his mouth from Sam Vokes, too, and he had a tooth dislodged.

‘But he was willing to put his body on the line to get through it for the team. That shows his commitment.’

