Harrogate Town have issued an apology to supporters after a power cut caused Pompey’s FA Cup clash at Wetherby Road to be delayed.

Kick-off for Monday night's first-round tie was pushed back by 55 minutes.

That was because of power failures at the National League side’s stadium more than an hour before the game was scheduled to get under way at 7.45pm.

Both home fans and the travelling Fratton faithful had to wait outside Wetherby Road for safety reasons while Northern Power dealt with the issue.

After the encounter was plunged into doubt, it eventually started at 8.40pm. The Blues delivered a 2-1 win and set up a home game with Altrincham in the second stage of the competition.

Despite Harrogate testing the floodlights over the weekend and having an electrician on standby, a problem to the main supply box meant they were unable to solve the problem themselves.

A power cut caused Pompey's FA Cup first-round tie at Harrogate to be delayed. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

And Town thanked those who waited in the wind and rain for their patience.

Managing director Garry Plant said: ‘The floodlights were tested over the weekend in preparation for the big match and we had an electrician on standby at the match from 6pm.

‘As you are aware we experienced an issue with the power prior to kick-off which we had to deal with as quickly as we possibly could which involved getting Northern Power on site to investigate the main supply box which we are not authorised or permitted to access. They dealt with the situation and we got the game on.

‘Supporters not already in the ground had to be kept outside the stadium for safety reasons and under advice from the ground safety officer and the police.

‘As soon as the power issue was sorted everyone was moved into the ground and we got more than 3000 people in the stadium in 20 minutes.

‘We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you all for your patience and understanding on a cold, wet evening. Thank you for your valued support.’