AN artist’s impression has revealed what Fratton Park’s South Stand could look like after redevelopment.

The 3D drawing shows flood lights on the roof and a brand new television gantry at the top of the stand.

The ambitious redevelopment plans have been revealed for the first time after the Blues submitted planning application to the city council on Tuesday, May 21.

Pompey have been discusing the project to upgrade Fratton Park for month, with the development set to cost six-figures.

However fans have now been given a first taste of what the redeveloped South Stand could look like.

Work has this week started on a new South stand roof, scheduled to last up to five months. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The 3D images show that floodlights would be installed on the roof under the plans to replace the iconic pylons which is set to be removed over the summer after 57 years of towering over Fratton Park.

If the council give the plans the green light, they would also see a new television gantry be built at the top of the 120-year-old stand.

The proposals are already proving popular with fans, since the images were circulated on social media.

Martin Smith tweeted: ‘That looks very smart, and sympathetic to original design. Presumably influence of those architects they’re working with?’

While another added: 'They've actually made the South Stand look decent.’

Michael Chandler wrote: ‘That looks pretty smart. I'm a fan.’

