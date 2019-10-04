Have your say

Pompey reserves’ trip to the Hawks in the Hampshire Senior Cup second round will take place on Wednesday, October 23.

The Blues were due to face Paul Doswell’s men on September 18 but floodlight failure at Westleigh Park meant that game had to be postponed.

Pompey in action against the Hawks during pre-season. Picture: Dave Haines

The Hawks originally announced the rearranged tie would take place on Monday, October 8.

But that’s a date Pompey did not confirm and now the game will now go ahead on October 23.

Kenny Jackett’s side beat the Hawks 2-1 in a pre-season friendly in July.