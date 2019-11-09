This is where Portsmouth will finish in League One - according to Football Manager 20

Just for fun and in a bid to boost Pompey fans’ spirits, we put the popular video game into auto-pilot mode – and simulated the Blues’ current League One campaign. Click and scroll through the pages to see where Kenny Jackett's men finished:

1. AFC Wimbledon (23rd) - RELEGATED P44 W9 D14 L21 GD-26 = 41 PTS

2. Wycombe Wanderers (22nd) - RELEGATED P44 W9 D14 L21 GD-26 = 41 PTS

3. Tranmere Rovers (21st) - RELEGATED P44 W9 D16 L19 GD-20 = 43 PTS

4. Bolton Wanderers (20th) *STARTED WITH 12-POINT DEDUCTION P44 W15 D12 L17 GD-1 = 45 PTS

