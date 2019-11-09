OXFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Kenny Jackett manager of Portsmouth during the Leasing.com Trophy match between Oxford United and Portsmouth at Kassam Stadium on October 08, 2019 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

This is where Portsmouth will finish in League One - according to Football Manager 20

The wait is (almost) over: Football Manager - the enormously popular management game, notorious for its highly-addictive nature and ability to single-handedly destroy blossoming relationships - has returned, with the Beta edition of FM 2020 now available to play.

Just for fun and in a bid to boost Pompey fans’ spirits, we put the popular video game into auto-pilot mode – and simulated the Blues’ current League One campaign. Click and scroll through the pages to see where Kenny Jackett's men finished:

P44 W9 D14 L21 GD-26 = 41 PTS

1. AFC Wimbledon (23rd) - RELEGATED

2. Wycombe Wanderers (22nd) - RELEGATED

P44 W9 D16 L19 GD-20 = 43 PTS

3. Tranmere Rovers (21st) - RELEGATED

P44 W15 D12 L17 GD-1 = 45 PTS

4. Bolton Wanderers (20th) *STARTED WITH 12-POINT DEDUCTION

