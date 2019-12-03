Scroll down and click through the pages.

This is where Portsmouth will finish in League One this season - according to data experts

League One data experts have predicted where Sunderland AFC will finish this season - with some surprising results.

The Black Cats have stuttered as of late in the third tier, with inconsistent results seeing them slide down the table. Now, data experts FiveThirtyEight have predicted what the entire League One table will look like come the end of May – but is it good news or bad news for Sunderland? Scroll down and click through the pages to find out where Sunderland should finish:

Predicted points total: 25

1. 23rd - Southend United

Predicted points total: 25
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Predicted points total: 27

2. 22nd - Bolton Wanderers

Predicted points total: 27
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Predicted points total: 42

3. 21st - Rochdale

Predicted points total: 42
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Predicted points total: 43

4. 20th - Milton Keynes Dons

Predicted points total: 43
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6