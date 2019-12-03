This is where Portsmouth will finish in League One this season - according to data experts

The Black Cats have stuttered as of late in the third tier, with inconsistent results seeing them slide down the table. Now, data experts FiveThirtyEight have predicted what the entire League One table will look like come the end of May – but is it good news or bad news for Sunderland? Scroll down and click through the pages to find out where Sunderland should finish:

1. 23rd - Southend United Predicted points total: 25 Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

2. 22nd - Bolton Wanderers Predicted points total: 27 Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

3. 21st - Rochdale Predicted points total: 42 Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

4. 20th - Milton Keynes Dons Predicted points total: 43 Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

View more